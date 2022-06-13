NSW Government invest $315 million to complete Bushfire Inquiry recommendations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE NSW Government is making a major investment to better prepare communities and respond to bush fires, by committing $315.2 million over the next four years to complete the recommendations of the NSW Bushfire Inquiry in the 2022-23 NSW Budget.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said $191 million has been allocated to the Rural Fire Service (RFS) to help keep NSW communities safe through vital hazard reduction works, maintenance of strategic fire trails and the procurement of new fleet.



“The devastating Black Summer of 2019-20 had a lasting impact on communities right across our State, which is why the NSW Government is committed to finalising the Government’s response to the Bushfire Inquiry,” Mr Perrottet said.

“This investment will go a long way to ensuring the more than 1.3 million properties on bush fire prone land in our State are better prepared for future fire seasons.

“We are committed to investing in frontline services to strengthen communities across NSW.”

Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said this important funding will also help protect firefighters when they respond to future emergency events.

“We will continue to act on the learnings of the 2019-20 Black Summer fire season.

“The safety of our firefighters who put themselves on the line to protect families, homes, businesses and the environment is paramount,” Ms Cooke said.

“The funding for the RFS includes $105.6 million to deliver new trucks and retrofit old trucks, $75.4 million to significantly boost the number of mitigation crews and $10 million to enhance strategic fire trails.”

RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers said the funding would provide RFS members with the best firefighting resources, as well as improving the preparedness of bush fire prone communities.

“I applaud the outstanding work of our members. Being prepared and having the right resources is so important and this investment from the NSW Government will strengthen our crews in the lead up to the next and future fire seasons,” Commissioner Rogers said.

“Previous funding to address the NSW Bushfire Inquiry has enabled the RFS to purchase and refurbish hundreds of trucks, with the 400th truck due to roll off the production line within weeks.”

The NSW Bushfire Inquiry was commissioned by former Premier Gladys Berejiklian to examine the causes, preparation and response to the devastating 2019-20 Black Summer bush fires.

The NSW Government accepted the 76 recommendations and all recommendations are now complete or in progress.