NSW Government offers $90,000 in grants to support local musicians for Make Music Day

LOCAL musicians in New South Wales are being invited to apply for one of six $15,000 grants as part of the NSW Government’s support of Make Music Day.

Classified as ‘small project grants’, musicians who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to get involved and deliver music performances on either Sunday 20 June and/ or Monday 21 June 2021.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Rob Stokes said, “This is a great opportunity for local artists who have done it tough during the COVID-19 pandemic to perform in some of the State’s most popular public spaces.”



The grants are in support of worldwide Make Music Day, a free celebration of music making across the globe on 21 June.

Make Music Day was founded by Jack Lang and his staff at the Ministry of Culture in France in 1982.

Titled, ‘Fête De La Musique’ (French: Festival of Music/ Make Music) the concept was a music festival that anyone and everyone could be a part of.

Since its origin, the holiday has spread to more than 800 cities in over 120 countries.

Don Hawin, Minister for the Arts spoke about NSW talent, “NSW has an incredible calibre of live music acts to showcase to the world so we are inviting individuals, groups, bands, and more to apply.”

“This funding will be music to the ears of local musicians and their communities, who have been robbed of so many opportunities due to the pandemic,” Mr Harwin said.

Make Music Day first came to Australia in 2018, and is supported by the Australian Music Association (AMA), the NAMM Foundation, APRA AMCOS and the Live Music Office.

Applications for the grant are open until Sunday 16 May 2021, and all NSW based musicians are encouraged to apply via the CreateNSW website: https://www.create.nsw.gov.au/funding-and-support/arts-and-cultural-funding-program/small-project-grants-make-music-day/.

By Tara CAMPBELL