NSW Government provides grant to help Stockton Beach

THE NSW Government has announced over $768 000 in funding to the City of Newcastle Council presented as three successful grants to help assist with coastal erosion.

This funding is part of the 2020-2021 Coast and Estuary Grants Program, and will enable the investigation of the erosion on Stockton Beach.

Minister for Local Government, Shelly Hancock said, “This funding will enable Council to investigate the suitability and feasibility of delivering sand dredged from the South Arm of the Hunter River estuary to potentially deliver mass sand nourishment at Stockton Beach.



The three approved grants will also help to manage the Open Hazard locations on the beach following the severe erosion events that occurred in 2020, impacting Stockton’s coastline.

In a study from 2020, it was revealed that 112 000 cubic metres of sand has been lost from Stockton Beach each year.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Region, Taylor Martin emphasised the Berejiklian Government’s commitment to supporting the City of Newcastle in the effort to manage Stockton’s coastlines.

“The New South Wales Government has made the Coast and Estuary Grants Program available to support local Council’s manage their local coasts and I am glad that Newcastle Council has taken this opportunity to apply for funding and take the next steps to protect Stockton beach,” Mr Martin said.

The City of Newcastle is currently developing the 2021 Coast Management Program, with an aim to identify additional options to extend the life of mass sand nourishment, an ongoing large deposit of marine sand from the Stockton breakwall to just past Meredith Street.

The current coastal management options that are being considered are as follows:

Maintenance Nourishment, Artificial Headland, Artificial Reef and the Sand Back Passing System.

For more information on the Council’s efforts to maintain Stockton Beach, head to newcastle.nsw.gov.au/Stockton.

By Tara CAMPBELL