NSW Government releases 2026 Road Safety Action Plan

NEW targets to halve deaths and reduce serious injuries by 30 percent on NSW roads by 2030 have underpinned the NSW Government 2026 Road Safety Action Plan to reduce the road toll.

“One death is a death too many and we want to create the safest road system we can, so that everyone using the road returns home safely to their families,” Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said.



Mrs Ward says that the previous NSW Road Safety Plan worked to save lives.

“270 people were killed on NSW roads last year, our lowest road toll since 1923, but this number is still too high.

“That was a heartening result but it’s vital we look to the future and continue the trend with the ultimate aim to have no deaths on our roads.

“We should be treating everyone on our roads as if they are family,” Mrs Ward said.

Under the previous plan, NSW achieved the target of a 30 percent reduction in road deaths in the past decade.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said rural and regional NSW would continue to be a key focus under the Plan.

“People living in regional NSW typically spend more time on the road, driving further, and at higher speeds where safety infrastructure can make a life-saving difference,” Mr Farraway said.

Mr Farraway says that the funding boost will build on programs already implemented in regional communities including the Saving Lives on Country Roads Initiative.

The 2026 Road Safety Action Plan also includes trialling a vehicle safety program to increase the use of safer vehicles among younger and disadvantaged drivers and trialling technology on heavy vehicles and buses to improve detection of pedestrians and cyclists.

As well as this, the plan introduces a partnership with the Road Trauma Support Group NSW, including funding to deliver services to families affected by road trauma.

The $250 million funding boost brings the NSW Government’s commitment to improving road safety to almost $2.4 billion over the next five years, excluding any potential further safety infrastructure funding.

By Tara CAMPBELL