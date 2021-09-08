NSW Government to provide funding boost for female sports leaders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour region has a number of well-regarded female figures who are the driving forces behind their sporting clubs.

Whether it be as a coach or president, women have left an indelible impression on the sporting landscape of the region.

The further promotion of these pivotal sporting figures is set to be supported through a $600,000 funding package from the NSW Government.

The funding package will help promote women into leadership roles at sporting organisations across the state.

Minister for Sport Natalie Ward said the funding package will increase the number of exciting new leadership opportunities for women in sports-based roles both on and off the field.

“I am a passionate supporter of women being involved in all levels of sport, and this package will help open the door for those who aspire to leadership positions,” she said.

“Funding will go towards initiatives that promote women in roles such as coaching, officiating, board directorship and developing inclusive sporting cultures.”

The funding boost is in addition to $640,000 recently announced through the Her Sport Her Way Grant Program.

Ward said the investment would help in making sports leadership more equitable.

“The Her Sport Her Way strategy acknowledges the importance of female leaders and mentors in the sector as coaches, officials and administrators,” she said.

“This investment will enable education programs and support organisations in embedding equitable leadership at all levels of sport, from grassroots through to boardrooms.”

Sport NSW will deliver gender inclusive training to sporting organisations and support professional development programs for female leaders.

Sport NSW Chief Executive Officer Ross Bidencope said the funding would support the sector in increasing the number of women in leadership roles and on boards.

“This funding will allow us to expand on programs that promote women in leadership and equip aspiring females with the tools and confidence they need to take on these roles,” he said.

“There will also be a focus on supporting sporting organisations to shift thinking and cultivate positive change so female representation on boards increases.”

Other initiatives to be delivered include the development of mentoring programs, female coaching and leadership programs, mental health networks and youth leadership programs for girls from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

To find out more about the Her Sport Her Way Strategy, visit: www.sport.nsw.gov.au/hersportherway.

By Aiden BURGESS