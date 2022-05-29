NSW Health Volunteer of the Year Award honours Helen Mears’ outstanding contribution

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LAST week in News Of The Area, we offered our best wishes to much-loved and highly admired longtime Coffs Coast volunteer Helen Mears.

This week we are extremely happy to send her our warmest congratulations as the winner of the Volunteer of the Year Award at the 23rd Annual NSW Health Awards.



The Award recognises the significant contribution of an individual to volunteering in NSW Health, and

Helen’s outstanding contribution to the Coffs Harbour community over more than 40 years makes her a worthy recipient indeed.

The Volunteer of the Year Award follows Helen’s success in December 2021, when she was named joint winner of the NSW Senior Volunteer of the Year.

Over the past fifteen years, the Volunteer of the Year Award has become one of the biggest celebrations of volunteering throughout Australia.

NSW Health received 192 nominations for the 2021 awards, which were delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh congratulated Helen on her well-deserved award, saying it was an exciting moment for her and the entire community.

“Helen is highly regarded and admired and she has been a wonderful ambassador for the Coffs Coast during these prestigious awards,” Mr Singh said.

Helen has been a United Hospital Auxiliaries volunteer at Coffs Harbour Health Campus for the past 40 years and branch President of the local UHA group, affectionately known as the Pink Ladies, for over 30 years.

During that time, the Coffs Harbour Pink Ladies have donated more than $3 million in equipment to Coffs Harbour hospital.

In accepting her Award, Helen thanked all the Pink Ladies she works with, saying they make her job easy.

“Helen has tirelessly raised funds for medical equipment, staffed the hospital’s cafe and gift shop, and recruited, managed and inspired countless volunteers,” said Mr Singh.

“Helen’s remarkable contribution to Coffs Harbour Hospital can truly be regarded as going above and beyond.”

Helen’s well-deserved recognition is cause for pride throughout the community – and a magnificent achievement for a mighty volunteer.

By Susan KONTIC