NSW Police and Government call for help to solve the tragedy of the three Bowraville murders

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman have officially announced the tripling to $3 million of the reward for information about the tragic murders of three Aboriginal children from Bowraville.

Evelyn Greenup, Clinton Speedy Duroux and Colleen Walker-Craig, three much loved and missed children, ranging in ages from 4 to 16, vanished over a five month period from September 1990.

Information into the murders that leads to a conviction has increased to $1 million for each child, a decision that was made after discussion with the families.

NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman said, “Around 30 years ago three Aboriginal children – Clinton, Evelyn and Colleen – went missing in Bowraville.

“One person was charged with the murder of Clinton and Evelyn.

“In separate trials, he was acquitted.”

“Colleen’s remains have never been found, and no-one has been charged with her murder.”

Both four-year-old Evelyn Greenup and Clinton Speedy-Duroux’s remains were found on separate searches in bushland near Congarinni Road in 1991.

“These events have devastated the Bowraville families, and indeed the entire Bowraville community,” said Mr Speakman.

This devastation is felt widely across the community that this paper serves, and beyond.

Mr Speakman explains, “The double jeopardy rule means that the prosecution has only one go at a prosecution.

“So if someone is acquitted that person cannot be tried again.”

However ‘carve-outs’ in the double jeopardy rule now mean that, “An application can be made to the court of criminal appeal, where the charge was a life sentence offense, where there was fresh and compelling evidence and the interest of justice to allow a retrial.”

It is in the hope of finding compelling evidence that the reward has been increased.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said, “Can I say from a cold case perspective unfortunately there are cases where you run out of leads.

“And this is one of those cases.

“And often when this happens we need the community to step up and a million dollar reward is what we are hoping will make people reflect back on the 90s.

“What did you know? What have you heard?

“Any single piece of information in relation to the case could help homicide detectives solve it.

“Please think about what you know, what you saw, what you had heard.

“Contact Crime Stoppers, contact local police.”

Commissioner Fuller stated the case remains open and ongoing.

“We will never give up on this investigation.

“Please give information that may be able to assist the families.

“It is a terrible thing that has happened.”

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN