NSW Police Force Rural Crime Prevention Team awarded ISSRC award

THE NSW Police Force Rural Crime Prevention Team has been awarded the 2021 ISSRC Policy, Practice and Engagement Award.

The International Society for the Study of Rural Crime (ISSRC) is made up of scholars, students and practitioners from around the world with an interest in research aimed at reducing crime in all its forms in rural areas.



The ISSRC launched its annual awards program in 2020, offering awards in three categories: The Joseph F.

Donnermeyer New Scholar Award, The ISSRC Research Student Award and The ISSRC Policy, Practice and Engagement Award.

State Rural Crime Coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Whiteside said that the team are humbled by the award which highlights the NSW Police Force’s commitment to tackling rural crime.

“There is much more to do, and this award is a culmination and acknowledgement of the work our team does, not only in preventing, disrupting and responding to rural crime, but also working with our external partners and researchers to continually improve what we do,” Detective Chief Inspector Whiteside said.

The Rural Crime Prevention Team strongly displays the purpose of the award- practical application from the law enforcement side that targets and aids potential victims in increasing security and working collaboratively with researchers and the educational environment.

Western Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree congratulated the Rural Crime Prevention Team on their dedication and innovative ways to tackle rural crime.

“This award recognises the commitment of the NSW Police Force and the Rural Crime Prevention Team,” Assistant Commissioner Greentree said.

“Rural crime remains under-reported, and this award will build confidence and gain trust in rural communities.

“The capabilities of the team will continue to grow through collaborative efforts involving police districts and communities,” Assistant Commissioner Greentree said.

By Tara CAMPBELL