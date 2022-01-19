NSW Police to record Indigenous status of all victims and people-of-interest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ARRESTING officers will now ask all people-of-interest and victims of crime if they are Indigenous in a new policy change by NSW Police.

The NSW Police Force has introduced these changes to help improve data and create a fairer justice system.



Introduced on Thursday 13 January, it is now mandatory for police to ask all victims and people-of-interest if they identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander and record the status in the police system WebCOPs.

Corporate Sponsor for Aboriginal Engagement, Assistant Commissioner Joe Cassar, said the changes to recording will improve justice outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people under the National Close the Gap Agreement.

“The mandate was introduced to improve the recording of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander status in the NSW Police system.

“Asking allows us to improve safe custody practices, refer vulnerable people to support services and divert them from the criminal justice system,” said AC Cassar.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Indigenous people make up 27 percent of the average daily prisoner cohort in NSW, however, only make up about 3 percent of the general population.

In 2020, the state government knocked back a recommendation from a parliamentary inquiry to try and achieve parity prison rates by 2031 and has instead reaffirmed support for the National Agreement on Closing the Gap target of a 15 percent reduction in Indigenous incarceration rates.

The change was introduced in consultation with NSW Aboriginal people and communities and after seeking advice from the NSW Police Aboriginal Strategic Advisory Council (PASAC).

Wiradjuri man and Deputy Secretary Transforming Aboriginal Outcomes at the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ), Brendan Thomas, who is also part of PASAC, said the change is part of a broader vision to create a fairer justice system for Aboriginal people.

“With more accurate data, we can make better informed decisions on how to support Aboriginal people in the criminal justice system and establish programs to prevent reoffending and reduce incarceration.

“Key to all of this is continued consultation with Aboriginal people and communities.

“Aboriginal people want to be part of the solution, to create a justice system that works better for them and ultimately closes the gap,” Mr Thomas said.

Everyone will be asked if they identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander, regardless of their appearance or background, except in the instances of traffic or transport infringements, and people have a right to not respond.

By Tara CAMPBELL