NSW Police urge residents to only call Triple Zero in emergencies

NEW South Wales Ambulance, joined by the New South Wales Police Force are urging residents to only call Triple Zero in emergency situations.

From March 2020 to 31 March 2021 NSW Ambulance responded to more than 200,000 Triple Zero calls where no patient was taken to hospital.

It was reported that during this period, there were an alarming number of calls regarding trivial matters including 1036 calls about constipation, 662 calls for toothaches, 215 calls for earaches, 167 for boils, 157 for insomnia and 16 for hiccups.



By calling Triple Zero for trivial matters or a prank, it puts a strain on the limited services

NSW Ambulance Assistant Commissioner Steven Norris, Director of Control Centres said, “We want the public to think before calling us for trivial matters.

“If it isn’t a medical emergency, please consider other health services such as your GP, a pharmacist or a registered nurse at HealthDirect which is available 24 hours a day.”

Mr Norris said that non-emergency calls to the Triple Zero line take paramedics and call takers away from the most important job- saving lives.

The NSW Police Force also reported receiving almost 800 000 requests for assistance via Triple Zero, in addition to more than 580 000 non-emergency reports through the Police Assistance Line and the NSW Police Community Portal.

To potentially combat the demand on NSW Ambulance services, the NSW Government is investing more than one billion dollars in services and capital works for NSW Ambulance.

NSW Ambulance will soon deploy 100 paramedics earlier than planned as part of the NSW Government’s ongoing commitment to recruit 750 new paramedics planned until 2022.

Rashelle Conroy, NSW Police Communications and Security Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner demanded residents to save Triple Zero for saving lives.

It is an offence to improperly use emergency call services under the Commonwealth Criminal Code Act 1995.

The maximum penalty for these crimes is three years’ imprisonment with fines of up to $30 600.

By Tara CAMPBELL