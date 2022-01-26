NSW Regional Seniors Travel Card applications open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

APPLICATIONS for the NSW Regional Seniors Travel Card for 2022 have opened.

Since its initiation in 2020, more than 690,000 cards of $250 value have been issued to seniors across the state.



Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the Government are happy to be extending the program to more seniors than ever before.

“The NSW Regional Seniors Travel Card has been an overwhelming success, ensuring seniors in rural, regional and remote areas of the State are able to offset some of their costs for getting to the shops, to medical appointments, staying connected locally and with friends and family living in other parts of the State.

“We know what a difference this is making to the lives of our regional seniors, so we’ve committed $246 million to continue the program until the end of 2023, as well as expand the eligibility to include seniors who are carers and those with disabilities,” Mr Toole said.

Eligible applicants are those living in the Mid Coast and Port Stephens regions who have reached the ‘Age Pension’ age.

Applicants must be receiving support from either Services Australia or the Department of Veterans Affairs as follows:

Services Australia – Age Pension, Carer Payment, Disability Support Pension, Commonwealth Seniors Health Card and Department of Veterans’ Affairs – Age Pension, Service Pension, Disability Pension under the Veterans’ Entitlements Act 1986, War widow(er) pension.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said eligible applicants will receive a $250 prepaid Visa card that can be used for fuel, taxis, pre-booked NSW TrainLink Regional trains and coaches, and select community transport services.

“By putting an extra $250 in the pockets of our regional seniors, we are boosting access to safe and convenient travel, as well as reducing the burden on people who often have fewer transport options than those living in the city,” Mr Farraway said.

Applications for the 2022 NSW Regional Seniors Travel Card are open now, and will close on 30 November.

Eligible participants will also be able to apply for a 2023 Regional Seniors Travel Card in early 2023, meaning more ongoing financial support for essential travel costs.

The 2022 cards are contactless, making payments safer and easier for card holders, and are made from 85.5% recycled plastic.

With the latest COVID-19 health advice, seniors are strongly advised to apply online or call 13 77 88 rather than visit a service centre.

More information can be found at service.nsw.gov.au/regionalseniorstravel .

By Tara CAMPBELL