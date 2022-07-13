NSW Seniors Festival funding stream for 2023 program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE call is out for organisations to help fill a calendar of engaging and empowering activities for older people during the 2023 NSW Seniors Festival.

Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said the $200,000 NSW Seniors Festival Grants Program supports initiatives that encourage people aged 60 or over to stay healthy, connected to their community and active.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“This is an opportunity to celebrate or build on the diverse skills and interests of seniors in our community in areas like art, sport, health or technology,” Mr Bromhead said.

“This year’s Seniors Festival included computer classes, dance lessons and gardening workshops, and I would encourage local groups to come up with more creative and fun activities for the 2023 festival.”

Local councils, community groups and not-for-profit organisations are among those who can apply for grants of up to $10,000.

“The Seniors Festival is an opportunity for all seniors in our community to be active, connected and social – no matter their location, language or ability level,” Mr Bromhead added.

Sandra Bourke, Secretary of the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association, has successfully applied for grants on behalf of the Association, including last year’s Seniors NSW Grant which funded the well-attended Hawks Nest ‘Live Life EXPO’ held in April 2022 with another one planned for February 2023.

Ms Bourke encourages other locals to apply for the Seniors NSW Grant, to ensure that the Myall Coast region can celebrate all its wonderful seniors.

“I discovered that each grant application does take time and all have strict criteria and deadlines.

“So start early once endorsed by your organisation’s management team.”

Sharing some advice for first-time grant applications Sandra said that it is important to ensure your organisation’s registration is in order as well as your insurance.

“If possible, obtain letters of support from key organisations including Council, obtain indicative quotes from established businesses and more than one is best and importantly, be ethical and transparent, declaring any conflicts of interest.

“Once successful, set up a project management team to spend the grant, deliver the project to schedule, and to acquit all the funds back to the government.

“I regard grants as an efficient and effective way of getting things done at the grassroots,” Sandra said.

The NSW Seniors Festival will run from 1-12 February 2023.

Applications for grants are open now until 1 August 2022.

For more information and to apply, visit seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au/events/nsw-seniors-festival-grants

By Tara CAMPBELL