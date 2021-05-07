NSW Seniors Local Achievement Awards presented to three high achieving local seniors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A HIGHLIGHT of the NSW Seniors Festival was the presentation of NSW Seniors Local Achievement Awards to three local seniors for their inspirational contributions to our community.

The awards were presented on April 27 by Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh and Minister for Seniors Geoff Lee.

The trio have been actively involved in a wide range of community service over a great many years.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Ken Pay is Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group vice-president and life member and is considered to be the backbone of the organisation, always ready to investigate new ideas with the group’s best interests at heart.

His devotion provides a social outlet for the members, who are mostly seniors.

Lorraine Penn is ETC deputy chair, Mid North Coast Writers’ Centre deputy president, and has established an Older Women’s Network Coffs Harbour branch.

She actively works to minimise homelessness in Coffs Harbour and improve the health and well-being of older women.

Bob Piper is an outstanding community leader, whose extensive contributions over many years have improved the lives of locals.

This includes involvement with local government, RFS, SES, Corindi Beach Reserve, Regional Landcare, Upper Corindi Forest 2 Coast, Australians in Retirement, Red Cross, Red Rock Bowling Club, Red Rock-Corindi SLSC and the Corindi Beach Progress Association.

When asked why he was involved in so many volunteer organisations Bob told News Of The Area, “It all started because I had a sense of personal commitment to getting the job done, and it looked like no one else was stepping up, so I just saw it as an opportunity to jump in and get things done, and I’ve been doing that ever since.”

Lorraine said, “I am driven by a passion for our community and wanting to improve life for local people, particularly older women who are often overlooked.”

Ken has been painting for 30 years and said, “Art is truly therapeutic, and the Arts Group provides a great environment for people to interact socially while doing something creative and rewarding.”

In presenting the awards, Mr Singh said, “Ken, Lorraine and Bob showcase the qualities of seniors who make the Coffs Coast the best place to live in NSW, I congratulate and thank them for their generous contributions, remarkable skills and extensive knowledge which continues to be of enormous benefit to our region.”

By David TUNE