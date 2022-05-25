NSW titles on the line in Grafton Speedway season finale

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NSW titles will be on the line as Grafton Speedway holds its season finale this weekend.

The Modified Sedans and Productions Sedans’ NSW titles will be decided during a big night of racing this Saturday.

A quality field is set to contest the Modified Sedans state title, including Grafton driver and former Australian champion Max Clarke.

Former Australian champions Kye Walters (2019) and Mark Carlin (2009, 2014 and 2015) will also be competing.

Defending NSW Title holder Aidan Raymont is unfortunately unable to compete due to race car damage.

The Production Sedans state title will also be on the line this Saturday night.

The NSW title is being held at Grafton after the event was cancelled earlier this month at Dubbo’s Morris Park Speedway due to the wet weather.

It will be the second year in a row Grafton Speedway has hosted the class’s NSW title event.

Last season’s state champion Joel Berkley will be out for back-to-back titles against a quality field featuring current Queensland champion Daniel Henshaw, three-time Queensland champion Chris Pagel, Stuart Fawcett, youngster Jaiden Healey, and local hard chargers Jordan Biviano and Daniel Bridge.

Due to the late addition of the NSW Production Sedan Title, the $3,000 Race of Champions event for the class has been rescheduled to next season.

In addition to featuring the two NSW Titles, the season finale at Grafton Speedway will feature the RSA Street Stockers for the final Northern Rivers Rumble Series round, as well as RSA Four Cylinder Sedans, RSA Junior Sedans and the return of the Legend Cars.

By Aiden BURGESS