NVC Group and MNCRDA embark on My Future Workforce venture

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR local job seekers and businesses in the Mid North Coast, there’s reason to celebrate, with NVC Group and Mid North Coast Regional Development Australia embarking on a joint venture called My Future Workforce.

“My Future Workforce will enable small businesses to find staff easily within their community and local job seekers can look for a training course or find employment, which fits their profile, in their hometown free of cost,” said Kerry Grace, Director and CEO of Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

My Future Workforce is an innovative, fee-free website that brings local job seekers, employers and training providers together.

Job seekers can tailor their profile effortlessly, listing skills and experience, to help match them to potential employment and training opportunities as closely as possible.

This holistic approach to the recruitment sector will deliver great outcomes to the Mid North Coast.

Benn Hopkins, Strategic Partnership Manager for My Future Workforce said, “Our focus is on ensuring that regional areas are well represented as the employment sector grows.

“My Future Workforce is able to provide better outcomes for regional communities than other job websites have in the past – whether you’re a job seeker, employer or someone looking to increase your skill set through further study,” Hopkins added.

To register your business or sign up to look for jobs visit midnorthcoast.myfutureworkforce.com.au.

For further information please contact Benn Hopkins, Strategic Partnership Manager, on [email protected].