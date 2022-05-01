NVC Group launch Social Support Group learn and play program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN inspired new program to promote senior social activities in the Nambucca Valley has been launched by NVC Group, an Aged Care service provider on the Mid North Coast.

NVC Group’s Recreational Activities Officer, Anne Winwood shared details of the program to residents at a morning tea held at Daisy Cottage in Short Street, Macksville, on 21 April.

“In Macksville and Nambucca Heads there will be Social Support Groups held every second day with an array of activities,” Anne said.

“There will be bingo, trivia, craft mornings, board games, singing and gardening and more.

“I am delivering a broad range of activities to allow residents to find something they like, can socialise and relax with.

“In May, for example, there is artist impression colouring, cards and board games and poetry readings.”

The aim of the new social activity program is to provide seniors with a variety of fun activities from games to thought-provoking subjects, and more.

Designed to be all-inclusive and welcoming, people can come for an hour or three, attend occasionally or on a regular basis, whatever suits them.

“We hope many friendships will be formed via this program,” said Anne.

To join in, residents will need a social group referral from the Australian Government My Aged Care and it costs $10 per session.

For more information call 02 6598 5000 or email [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI