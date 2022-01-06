NVC opens an office in Coffs Harbour due to community demand

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA VALLEY CARE (NVC) is delighted to open an office in Coffs Harbour which was prompted by a need for community services.

Home Care services and Commonwealth Home Service Programs are now being provided by NVC and available to eligible clients.



Email us – [email protected]

“The aim of our home care packages is to provide support for your individual needs, so you can continue to do all those things you enjoy.

“NVC can help you live independently in your own home for as long as possible,” said Liesl Garzoli, Community Program Coordinator.

A range of services including domestic assistance, such as cleaning, gardening, preparing meals, respite care and allied health services are provided to enhance client’s quality of life.

The Coffs Harbour office will provide services for clients located in the postcodes 2450 and 2452, covering everywhere from Moonee Beach, Nana Glen and Urunga.

NVC has almost fifty years of experience in the Nambucca Valley, providing care and services for those that need it most.

The organisation began as Autumn Lodge in Macksville, where a group of people saw a need in the community and were compelled to make a difference.

It has since grown to be one of the Nambucca Valley’s largest employers.

To find out more about NVC’s services please contact 6598 5000 8.30am to 5.00pm, Monday to Friday, visit 3/38 Park Avenue, Coffs Harbour or email [email protected].