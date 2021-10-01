October is Mental Health Month, with the opportunity to learn and raise funds along the way

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MENTAL Health Month runs throughout October, perhaps a time to support yourself, somebody known to you, or increase your own awareness about mental health issues that can arise at any time throughout an individual’s life.

The theme for 2021 is ‘Mental Health: Post Pandemic Recovery Challenges and Resilience’.

This theme is focusing on raising awareness about the mental health in various industries that have faced, and are still facing, huge challenges owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wendy Mills, CEO of Nambucca Heads RSL, acknowledged this when speaking with News Of The Area, “Our biggest challenge has been the uncertainty not only for our Club but for my staff and our community.

“How many times can a business open and close and still stay viable?”

One way to get involved is the Black Dog Institute’s ‘One Foot Forward’ initiative.

The challenge is to walk, roll or run 40km, 60km, 80 km or 100km during Mental Health Month this October and raise funds for vital mental health research.

Tasman Cassim, One Foot Forward Manger at the Black Dog Institute said, “We know some people cannot get together with friends, loved ones or colleagues right now.

“But by all agreeing to the same challenge we can spur each other on, check in on how each is doing and continue that sense of camaraderie.

“And what better cause to do it for than mental health research?”

Suicide is the leading cause of death amongst Australians aged 15-44, and 60% of Australians that report symptoms of mental illness do not seek help (figures from Black Dog Institute).

With funds raised from ‘One Foot Forward’, the aim is to conduct research into early detection, prevention and treatment of common mental health disorders.

Earthbound Bowra Cafe is one business in the Nambucca Valley that will be taking part in the Black Dog Institute’s One Foot Forward initiative.

Earthbound staff member Marli Bateman said, “Any support is much appreciated, it will help us to reach our goal and raise money for this important initiative.

“I’m really excited to be involved.”

David Johnston said, “I’ve never been involved in this before, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Earthbound Bowra’s web address for sponsorship is onefootforward.org.au/so/751/10 and information is also available on the cafe’s Facebook page.

The starting date is Friday 1 October 2021.

Registration and further information about the Black Dog Institute is available at: blackdoginstitude.org.au

For more information about Mental Health Month visit the Mental Health Foundation: mhfa.org.au

If you are someone else you know is experiencing distress you can call lifeline on 131114, talk to someone you trust, contact your GP, a counsellor, psychologist or psychiatrist or visit a hospital emergency department.