October’s ‘In The Pink’ Breakfast event cancelled

ONCE the highlight on the breakfast social calendar for October the ‘In The Pink’ Breakfast has once again been canned due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The event usually attracts over 300 guests and raises vital funds to assist men and women undergoing breast cancer in Port Stephens.



The event gives the women of the region an opportunity to bust out some fun pink fashions and to support a cause that is very dear to many families.

Christine Walton of the Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group told News Of The Area, “Sadly, due to Covid restrictions, after much deliberation, the Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group has decided to cancel this year’s ‘In the Pink’ Breakfast that was to be held on 20 October 2021 at Nelson Bay Bowling Club.

“We now look forward to your company during next year’s Breast Cancer month in October 2022 for a bigger and better celebration at our annual ‘In the Pink’ Breakfast where we hope to raise funds to assist the many Breast Cancer patients in our area as they journey through their breast cancer treatments,” she said.

The event is usually heavily supported by the local business community.

While we are focused on COVID-19 sadly people in our community are still fighting and losing the battle against breast cancer.

We are reminded that we should not neglect our health and we should still conduct regular screening for breast cancer and conduct our regular self examinations.

Early detection is linked to positive results for many forms of cancer.

By Marian SAMPSON