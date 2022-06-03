Official opening of stage 2 of the Coffs Coast Regional Sports Hub project

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour is heading in the right direction to cement its reputation as one of the sporting capitals of regional Australia, with the unveiling of the $14m Coffs Coast Regional Sports Hub Stage 2 Project.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos and Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh cut the ribbon last Friday to officially open the world-class facility.



Following the official announcement, stakeholders headed down to the hallowed turf to check-out the synthetic for themselves.

The allure of a kickaround was too much to resist as Mr Amos, Mr Singh and Uncle Richard Widders took to the pitch.

Coming off the back of Stage 1, which involved the upgrade of C.ex Coffs International Stadium and was completed in 2019, the Regional Sports Hub Stage 2 consists of:

∙ Two new synthetic playing fields, designed to FIFA standards and to suit multiple sport codes and uses.

∙ One turf playing field with sub surface drainage and irrigation (all fields include Australian Standard sport lighting)

∙ A New amenity block (the Hub2) with inclusive change rooms, officiating rooms, canteen, storage rooms and event administrational spaces and offices to service the new fields.

∙ Extension of the amenity block between Field 1 and 2 at the Coffs Coast Sport & Leisure Park to include two new regional standard inclusive change rooms, officials rooms, storage room and canteen.

∙ Car park and access road for the new fields and much needed major event parking.

∙ Linkages and connectivity throughout the precinct which incorporates new shared paths for pedestrian and cycle traffic around the facility and between the precinct and the education and health campuses.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos was ecstatic about what the Regional Sports Hub will do for local sport participation.

“These excellent facilities here at the Coffs Coast Sport & Leisure Park are truly world-class and will further cement our reputation as one of the sporting leaders of regional Australia,” Cr Amos said.

“This project has delivered a comprehensive range of sporting facilities that cater to local through to elite requirements.

“My thanks go out to the Council staff and contractors – many of whom are local – who were able to deliver this amazing project, along with the NSW Government in helping to get it off the ground.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh also said this is a proud day for our community.

“I congratulate Coffs Harbour City Council on delivering another outstanding sporting precinct for our city, thanks to $10 million from the NSW Government’s Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund,” Mr Singh said.

“The Coffs Coast has always been a leader in providing new and upgraded sporting facilities – the Coffs Coast Regional Sports Hub is an inclusive, world-class sport and recreation venue for all.

“It will boost our tourism industry by bringing bigger and better events for the region and in so doing, create more jobs right here on the Coffs Coast.”

By David WIGLEY