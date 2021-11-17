Olympian Rebecca Rippon holds Water Polo clinic in Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO-TIME water polo Olympian Rebecca Rippon created a splash at Coffs Harbour War Memorial Pool conducting a free one day water polo clinic.

Rebecca played for Australia at the Athens Olympics in 2004 where she won a bronze medal and at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

She recently returned home from the Tokyo Olympics where she was the assistant coach.

Rebecca shared her knowledge with the juniors at the Coffs Harbour Water Polo Club and told News Of The Area now is a good time to take the plunge and give water polo a go.

“It’s summer and it’s hot, water polo is a great way to get in the pool and have fun with your friends.

“There’s a lot of variety in water polo, there’s contact, hand eye coordination, swimming, tactics and skills.

“The facilities in Coffs Harbour are fantastic, we are trying to create games for everyone, which means people who can’t swim so well and also for the higher levels, it’s about making it inclusive for everybody.

“There’s so much opportunity for people to get involved in water polo so I encourage anyone to get in and take the plunge,” said Rebecca.

Cheryl Lane has been playing at Coffs Harbour Water Polo Club since it first began ten years ago.

“Today we had two clinics both for two hours, Water Polo is a great way to combine swimming and chasing a ball and that’s a lot of fun.

“We encourage anyone to give it a go, just come down on Monday evening or check out our Facebook page for more information,” said Cheryl

By David WIGLEY