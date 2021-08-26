Olympic Rugby 7s Star Returns Home to Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AUSTRALIAN Rugby Sevens Olympian Locky Miller returned home to Coffs Harbour after the team bowed out to gold medal winners Fiji in the quarter finals of the Tokyo Olympics.

The versatile playmaker scored four tries including two tries against South Africa, one against Canada and one against the Republic of Korea.

Locky is now enjoying family time on the Coffs Coast after becoming a first-time father to son Billy.

“It’s very exciting times, becoming a dad and spending time with the family after being away for so long is just perfect.

“We prepared for the Olympics in Cairns, so we’ve been away for some time.

“It’s nice to be back home in Coffs Harbour and spend quality time with the family before my next chapter.

The multi-talented Miller excelled in both rugby codes, playing for the Coffs Harbour Comets and Coffs Harbour Snappers as a junior and captaining the Sawtell Panthers men’s first grade team and playing in the SCU Marlins first grade back row.

It was during his spell at the Marlins that Locky was spotted at a sevens tournament where he was offered a contract for Australia Rugby Sevens following a number of standout performances.

Locky is now working through the next chapter of his career.

“I’m now working through what I am doing next.

“I love playing Sevens but I also love Rugby League which is the game I played growing up until the age of 22,” said Miller.

At the prime age of 27, Miller has the attributes of lightning pace, skill, strength and agility which will be an asset to any team that snaps up the Coffs Harbour product.

By David WIGLEY