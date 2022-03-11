One act play festival comes to the Jetty Memorial Theatre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE One Random Act- One Act Play Festival, presented by CHATS Productions at the Jetty Memorial Theatre will provide five one act plays on stage in a single production.

Five new directors have selected a variety of short plays that have allowed them to experience directing a show for the first time.



Event coordinator and CHATS Life Member Sharon Edwards told News Of The Area, “This initiative is created to encourage new people to try their hand at directing in a slightly less challenging situation than a multi act play.

We have five very different plays, and five dedicated new directors bringing them to the Jetty Memorial Theatre for the first time.”

The plays are:

– ’21 Chump St’, written by Lin Manuel Miranda directed by Rebecca Riches, which is a short musical based on a true story, and somewhat parodies the show ’21 Jump St’.

– ‘Two Women and a Chair’ by Australian playwright Michael Olsen and directed by Bec Pakes, described as “two actors arrive at an audition, only to find a lone chair in the room. Will everything hinge on who claims the chair?”.

– ‘Bad Auditions by Bad Actors’, by Ian McWethy and directed by Trudy Jeffery, a comedy centred on a director attempting to cast a community theatre production of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ with a disparate cast of auditionees.

– Anton Chekhov’s ‘The Bear’ directed by Lily Tasker, from the Russian master, this play is sometimes described as “A joke in one act”.

– ‘Sister Kenny’, written and directed by Becky Cole, an original work that has been performed for one season previously, and that will resonate with CHATS members and followers due to the connection with late doyen Shirley Barnett.

The season of eight performances begins on March 25 and concludes Sunday April 3.

Tickets are available from https://www.jettytheatre.com/one-random-act-one-act-play-festival/.

By David TUNE