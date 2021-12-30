One small step for our local environment is one giant leap for the community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CHRISTMAS can be a challenging time for the environment due to the massive amount of waste created.

“This Christmas, Coffs Harbour City Council’s (CHCC) sustainability team were determined to come up with solutions in our own workplace that we hoped may in turn inspire others to get creative and help reduce waste one step at a time,” Andrew Davis, CHCC’s Sustainable Living & Community Programs Coordinator – Community Programs told News Of The Area.



“With our tub of office Christmas tinsel looking a bit worse for wear, it was the perfect opportunity to dream up a more sustainable alternative than yet more plastic.

“Fabric bunting was the decoration of choice.

“Now we just needed a sustainable source of fabric and a talented team of willing sewers.

“Enter our amazing community partners Lifeline North Coast Donation Centre and Anglicare Next Level program.

“The Lifeline Donation Centre in High Tech Drive is a treasure trove of second-hand wonders but often so much of donated textiles including clothing, bed linen and curtains just aren’t fit for resale.

“A recent report identified that every year in NSW about 240 000 tonnes or up to 80% of unwanted textiles end up in landfill.

“This ends up being a costly situation for our charities, waste facilities and ultimately our local environment.”

Anglicare’s Next Level program works with community members from diverse cultural backgrounds and at their thriving Multicultural Hub in the heart of Coffs, with tubs of donated fabric, 17 women from refugee backgrounds – from highly experienced to first time sewers – ended up creating over 160 metres of colourful bunting.

“Not only did this colourful and festive bunting bring an incredible gift of joy to the office space, it is also set to be used again and again to decorate community events throughout the local area for many years to come.

“It’s a win for the community and a win for the environment,” said Andrew.

“A special thankyou celebration was recently held at the Multicultural Hub for the women and project partners, and with a wonderful new partnership formed between Lifeline and Anglicare, the women are very excited to keep the joy flowing and machines pumping in the new year.”

To find out more about Anglicare’s Next Level program contact Emma Aspden on 0435 966 604.

For more great ideas and inspiration on living sustainably including free workshops and nature tours, check out Council’s Sustainable Living program at: www.ourlivingcoast.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI