One week to go until Coffs Harbour’s ‘Jetty’ Ocean Swims

ONE week to go before swimmers hit the water for the Beachside Radiology Coffs Coast Ocean Swims on Sunday 3 April.

This event, being organised for the second year by Sawtell Surf Lifesaving Club, has been a feature of the Coffs sporting calendar since 1996.



The organisers are delighted to once again welcome Olympic champion Brooke Hanson as the event Ambassador.

“The Beachside Radiology Coffs Coast Ocean Swim has something for everyone,” Sheena McTackett, President, Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club, told News Of The Area.

“Serious swimmers can hit the water in the 600m event and treat it as a warm-up for the ‘main’ 2km event.

“Equally, this is the ideal event for first-time ocean swimmers as the usual calm conditions of the harbour allow competitors to enjoy the challenge of an ocean swim without having to negotiate big surf.

“Patrolling members of Sawtell Surf Lifesaving Club and other clubs from the North Coast branch will be out in force providing water safety ensuring that all competitors are tracked as they navigate the course.

“The Jetty structure provides the perfect vantage point for supporters and family members to cheer on their team and take some great shots to remember a great day.

“We are expecting a great turnout for this event and hope that the end of La Niña will mean we are in for a good run of weather and water conditions to showcase our beautiful region,” said Sheena.

The first event starting at 8am is the Mike Blewitt Coffs Coast 600m swim around the iconic timber jetty.

Next is the North Coast Swim Academy 300m swim, ideal for junior swimmers who are just starting out their ocean swimming journey.

Finally, the main event of the day will be the Beachside Radiology 2km harbour swim.

Race Director Kerry Bayliss advises that entries will be accepted online up until 2pm on Saturday 2 April with in-person entries being accepted at Coffs Harbour Yacht Club between 2pm and 4pm on the Saturday.

Please be aware there will be no entries on the day of the race.

A traffic management plan will be in place on Sunday morning.

Drivers travelling east on Harbour Drive should consider turning right into Camperdown St and proceed to the foreshore via the overhead bridge to avoid possible delay.

The event would not be possible without the support of major sponsor Beachside Radiology, and other sponsors including Mike Blewitt Motors North Coast Swim Academy, Quality Hotels and Stocks and Hogan.

By Andrea FERRARI