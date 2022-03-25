OneMob Radio becomes OneMob Media Aboriginal Corporation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCALLY founded OneMob Radio station has officially become the OneMob Media Aboriginal Corporation as of 11 March.

“We will continue trading as OneMob Radio but will be transitioning from our auspicing organisation, Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation (BMNAC), to our newly formed OneMob Media Aboriginal Corporation (OMMAC),” Lachlan Skinner, OneMob founder, told News Of The Area.



“Like OneMob Radio, OneMob Media was a dream.

“Radio is one way our people can share, promote, celebrate, and engage but there are many other ways we want to do that too and that is why we went with the ‘open umbrella’ approach instead of the ‘closed umbrella’ approach,” he said.

“It’s a bit like leaving the nest.

“I’m nervous, because Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation has been such an incredible auspicing body…so supportive and wanting to see our business and businesses like us take flight.

“Now it’s time to take the jump.

“With that said, I consider myself the luckiest man in the world.

“To be surrounded by people who genuinely love and care for the growth of this new corporation and knowing they will support me every step of the way.

“We are so proud of the profile OneMob Radio has created over the last fifteen months.

“We have achieved many great things and we really want to acknowledge the individuals, communities and the services/organisations that have supported us to this point.

“Moving forward, OneMob Radio is ready to take the next step and chapter in our journey.”

The move has been made possible through the Corporations (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander) CATSI Act 2006.

“Our membership decided OMMAC would be the most appropriate name for our corporation as it will allow for us to be open to growth and other possibilities.”

The founding members, Jennifer Skinner, John Miers, Zena Keidge, Jack Archibald, Noelene Skinner, Christian Lugnan, together with Lachlan, now all OMMAC members, have been heavily invested in making the current product ‘OneMob Radio’ as engaging and professional as it is.

From those founding members, they have also delegated the Board of Director roles to Jennifer, John, Zena and Lachlan.

“As Founder of OneMob Radio, I really want to thank all our founding members for their commitment to OneMob Radio and OMMAC.

“I am forever thankful to them all for being a very dedicated group of volunteers wanting to develop a very strong media presence on Gumbaynggirr and surroundings.

“We really want to thank Christian Lugnan for assistance with the ORIC application, Clark Webb, and Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation board and staff for their ongoing mentoring and auspicing support.

“This is a partnership we hold very close to our hearts.

“OneMob Radio will continue to be our radio platform, but our corporate brand is OMMAC which will open many doors for us,” said Lachlan.

By Andrea FERRARI