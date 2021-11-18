OneMob Radio Celebrates One Year On The Air

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S OneMob Radio’s first birthday.

The First Nations internet based radio station, launched 12 months ago in Coffs Harbour, is the brainchild and passion of presenter Lachlan Skinner, a proud Gumbaynggirr man.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“This week, OneMob Radio has been celebrating its first birthday with several events scheduled across the week,” Lachlan told News Of The Area.

Some of these events include OneMob BIG Breakfast at Woolgoolga High School on Tuesday, and another BIG Breakfast Event yesterday (18 November) at Jetty Foreshores.

“Upcoming events from the OneMob Radio Team will be an Adults Cocktail Party at the Yacht Club in Coffs Harbour tonight (Friday 19 November) from 5:30pm for sponsors, announcers, and community to celebrate not only the anniversary of the Radio Station but also the year of strong partnerships and working togetherness,” said Lachlan.

In addition, OneMob Radio will be celebrating at the Harbourside Markets on Sunday 21 November

The team will be down at the Jetty Foreshore Markets with entertainment, stalls, food, and a mindfulness tent.

The mindfulness tent is a proud partnership with Interrelate Coffs Harbour.

It’s a showcase of the Mindful Moments Segment that features on the Radio Station.

Speaking of segments – OneMob Radio also launched its Gumbaynggirr Language Segments on the Radio this week.

“This is a part of our Mental Health, Social and Emotional Wellbeing component to the Station as COVID-19 lockdown has impacted the community in a number of ways, in particular connection.

“Our Gumbaynggirr Language Segments will be available throughout our programming on air at OneMob Radio which will be really beneficial for Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal People to learn whilst they listen.”

Lachlan added, “Not to mention the access to language and culture for mob that live off Country that listen in from all over Australia.

“OneMob Radio would like to thank all the Gumbaynggirr Language Speakers that have assisted with creating these special segments and recording and more exciting segments and programs in the coming months.

“I really just want to thank the announcers of OneMob Radio for their tireless effort to our Station this year, and I also want to thank our amazing listeners, sponsors and community for their love and support.

“We’re only just warming up and we look forward to many more years to come,” said Lachlan.

By Andrea FERRARI