Open Mic at Glenreagh’s Golden Dog is a big hit with musos and locals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE latest Sunday afternoon open mic at the Golden Dog has been a big hit as local musicians flocked to jam, entertain and meet new people.

The music spanned across genres including blues, pop, soul, country, funk and classic Aussie rock to the delight of local punters at the iconic pub in Glenreagh.

The crowd lapped up Evebetha Rose’s renditions of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’ and Natalie Imbruglia’s ‘Torn’. Evebetha explained to News Of The Area the attraction of open mic.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“I like open mics jamming sessions because it’s so fulfilling to see all the musicians gather together and see all these talented people,” said Evebetha.

Local band Ted Danson’s Forehead played several classics including ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis and ‘Free Falling’ by Tom Petty which morphed into an impromptu jamming session when John Swan and Zoltan Barta took to the stage in a collaboration which the crowd cheered.

Open mic organiser John Swan explained some of the benefits for both the performers and the audience.

“There’s a lot of talented musicians on the Coffs Coast who don’t get the chance to play in front of an audience.

“It’s an opportunity to share what they love and practice their craft, it’s also a big hit with the locals who enjoyed the live entertainment, you never know what you are going to get at open mic, last time we had a young lad singing opera this week we have blues, Aussie rock, a bit of everything.

“It’s a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon and as a result, they’ve made it a permanent fixture on the calendar, the first Sunday of every month, which is great.

“Once you do a couple of open mics, word gets around and more musicians come and play.

“Some of these musicians have been playing all of their life but don’t get the opportunity to play in front of a crowd so it’s helping people and also a way to meet new people.

“Many musicians start their careers playing open mic, Ted Danson’s Forehead have been doing open mic for a while now and as a result have got paid work, so it’s a great way to get started in the industry, if that’s what you want,” concluded John.

By David WIGLEY