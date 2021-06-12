Open week at the North Coast Regional Botanic Gardens – A Great Success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ESTEEMED local Botanists, Dr Alex Flloyd (OA Medal) and Dr Gwen Harden (OAM) shared the job of cutting the red ribbon at the entrance to the newest attraction at the North Coast Regional Botanic Gardens, known as The Botanist Walk, on Saturday May 29.

The Botanist Walk recognises the contribution of 16 botanists past and present who have contributed to our knowledge and naming of the amazing Australian flora we know so well today.



Some examples are Banksias (Joseph Banks), the dainty Daisies of the Dampieria family (William Dampier); Common Tussock Grass / Poa labillardierei (Jacques Labillardiere); Acacia floydii (Alex Floyd) to name but a few.

Dr Gwen Harden coordinated The Flora of NSW Project which was a uniquely comprehensive survey to identify all known plants from a particular region.

This Garden was financed by a substantial grant from the Australian Maritime Museums Council and also The Friends of the Coffs Harbour Botanic Garden.

Much of the labour was by Volunteers and Members of the ‘Friends’.

In particular, experienced horticulturalist Larry Corbett, designed the layout and selected suitable plants for this special Walk.

Coffs Harbour City Council employees who work at the Garden, are to be commended for their substantial contribution in implementing and supervising this work.

The Opening Ceremony was attended by Mr Peter Rout, representing the Australian Maritime Museums Council; The Hon. Mr Gurmesh Singh MP; Mr George Cecato, Deputy Mayor of Coffs City Council; Dr Alex Floyd; Dr Gwen Harden; Mr Barry Kemp; and Mr Robb Watt, Deputy President of the Friends of the Coffs Harbour Botanic Garden.

The proceedings were also attended by about 35 members of the public.