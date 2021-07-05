Opening Night for Sawtell Art Gallery’s 33rd Exhibition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL Art Gallery’s 33rd Exhibition Opening Night was an enthusiastically attended event where prizes were presented to winning entrants with local sponsors in attendance.

Pene Charles, the Gallery’s President, MC-ed the prize-giving, welcoming Mayor Denise Knight to start the ball rolling with the winners of the ‘Paintings Of Sawtell’ category.

“Walking into a gallery everyone has a different eye and I’ve been living in Sawtell for almost 40 years and when you see the pictures of Sawtell they are all different because everybody’s seeing something different in Sawtell.”



When Denise noted that it is great to have our creative industries firing on all cylinders, she received a warm “hear hear” from guests.

“I know the entries were open to the Gallery members plus the community, so job well done.

“And to walk in and listen to the (a cappella) singers this evening, doesn’t that add something.”

Pene was officially thanked for her enthusiastic dedication to making Sawtell Art Gallery the industrious, productive, social creative hub that it is with classes, shows and this successful exhibition of many local talents.

In response Pene said, “When you retire you have to do what you love, and I love art.

“I believe everyone should make art, and that’s what we do here.”

The exhibition attracted 118 entrants with a high standard of work, said Pene.

“Helen Goldsmith, who is the most famous artist we have working with us, said the standard was the best she’s ever seen for one of our exhibitions.

“People challenged themselves and the results are striking.

“I’d like to thank all our major sponsors: Coffs Harbour Council, Tacmed Australia, Robson & Oliver lawyers, Bargains On First and Blooms The Chemist.”

The People’s Choice voting is underway and will be announced at the end of the exhibition on July 25.

For more information on Sawtell Gallery, and opening times see: www.sawtellartgroup.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI