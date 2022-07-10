OPINION: 27 years on and still fighting Jetty development

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON 19 July 1995 the local Advocate paper gave front page coverage to the 1200 concerned residents of Coffs Harbour who packed into the Jetty Village (then known as Treasure Island) to object to the development of residential buildings on the eastern side of the railway line along Jetty Beach.

Only two people voted for the accommodation.

I was there then, and since then have been to two community consultations and now a third is taking place!

It must be left as natural as possible for local activities.

Congratulations to the Council for its latest decision.

