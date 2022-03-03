OPINION: A realistic plan for koalas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I WAS delighted to read the response from Michael Jones (‘Holes in Conaghan’s koala plan’, p16, 25 February Edition) to Pat Conaghan, Federal Member for Cowper, about the future for koalas in the Cowper electorate.

Land clearing continues, trees which are the homes of koalas are being logged by Forestry Corporation which is subsidised by us taxpayers and condoned by our elected member.

The establishment of the Great Koala National Park would save koalas, create jobs and increase tourism.

How’s about supporting this plan Pat?

Perhaps we need an alternate member for Cowper who had a realistic plan to save our koalas.

Regards,

Lil GANLY,

Nambucca Heads.