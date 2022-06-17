OPINION: Amos’ leadership on Jetty Development Plan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I WAS appalled by the comments from our State Member, Mr Gurmesh Singh, critiquing Mayor Paul Amos’ involvement on the Jetty Development Plan.

Mayor Amos has shown excellent leadership skills and has been supported by our elected councillors, highlighting the concerns (that many locals also have) in trying to stop overdevelopment of this potential jewel in Coffs Harbour’s crown.

Like many locals I have submitted feedback via the Council’s community survey but I have little faith that this survey will be listened to by those with vested interests.

Our local MP reinforces that view.

Regards,

Bob HARRIS,

Sawtell.