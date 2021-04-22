OPINION: ANZAC Day Cex International Stadium

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

AS you may have heard, Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Urunga RSL Sub-branches have joined forces to provide the Coffs Coast community the certainty of a full ANZAC Day Service and March.

The decision was taken in view of the cancellation of ANZAC Day Remembrance Services last year due to the COVID-19 threats.

In 2021 the COVID-19 threats remain and NSW Health authorities imposed severe restrictions upon public gatherings, assemblies and outdoor events.

By February it was plain that we could not guarantee a full ANZAC Day Service and March with any certainty at all!

ANZAC Day is a sacred day for not only veterans, but their families and all Coffs Coast residents who remember their friends and family members who paid the supreme price and those who came home forever damaged.

Here in Coffs and indeed across the length and breadth of Australia, ANZAC Day is the supreme Day of Honour and Remembrance; more important than Australia Day.

With the above in mind the Joint ANZAC Day at the Cex International Stadium is planned as the safest, surest ANZAC Day available; even if COVID regulations are toughened up.

The Cex International Stadium is undoubtedly the best location for a certain ANZAC Day for our Coffs Community.

Under cover, with splendid viewing for spectators, safe easy and free access, and seating for all!

It ticks all the boxes.

A great day for families to show their children the ANZAC spirit in action.

We would all love to be living in a COVID free world and hold ANZAC Day as in years past; but we do not.

Let us all embrace the opportunity before us to make this ANZAC Day one of our best!

For all we know this may be the new ‘normal’ and we may be looking at something similar for ANZAC Day 2022?

Regards,

John LLOYD,

Coffs Harbour RSL Sub-branch.