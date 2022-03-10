OPINION: Beware the Teal Independents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I READ with interest Trevor Harrington’s verse ‘For a Community Voice’ (p22, Coffs Coast NOTA 4 March Edition) and a number of lines caught my attention.

They were:

“How can we close our eyes and let things go?

“Does it no longer matter if things we’re told are just a lie?”

“The swarms will be round about and they will be dressed in teal.”

“And that means having an independent voted in.”

The answer to Mr Harrington’s questions is no.

I detest deception and I continually stand up against what I consider BS and I consider this to be another such occasion.

There are a number of these “teal independents” standing in the coming election.

They all claim to be dissatisfied with both sides of politics but they are only standing in coalition seats.

Does that not say something?

They all wear the colour teal, which is the signature colour of the organisation that is backing them, Climate 200.

This is a green organisation whose agenda is to unseat coalition members by bleeding votes away from them and to push green ideology.

Climate 200 claims not to be a political party, which technically may be the case, but to my mind if it looks like a political party, acts like a political party, it probably is a de facto political party, even if it is able to circumvent the electoral laws.

I believe it very appropriate that Mr Harrington describes the “teal independent” supporters as “swarms ……. dressed in teal”, as “swarms” is a word I associate with flies around something that is on the nose.

I cannot consider these “teal independents” to be true independents due to their strong connection with Climate 200.

A true independent would have no allegiance with anybody and certainly would not use a particular organisation’s colours and have a matching look with other independents.

How are these “teal independents” independent from each other?

Is this an attempt to deceive the electorate?

If you vote for these people you might as well vote for the Greens for at least you know what you are getting.

Regards,

W DUESBURY,

Boambee.