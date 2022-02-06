OPINION: Bike Path Concerns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

WHEN my wife and I are able to venture north to Brisbane to visit our daughter and grandson we always take our bikes, because of the extensive network of well-maintained cycleways there.

Then we return home to Woolgoolga and become disgruntled on two counts regarding the bike paths here.

One is the lack of bikeways, as well as lack of continuity with existing ones.

This applies to Coffs’ bike paths as well.

The next bugbear is the poor maintenance and signposting of the paths that are here.

I wrote to Gurmesh Singh regarding State funding regarding cycleways, to which he promptly responded.

I also wrote to Coffs Council regarding the maintenance issues and received a letter which didn’t address my concerns but did point out that there will be an online forum in March regarding cycleways.

Covid has seen a spike in numbers of people cycling and I feel that it is a must for Council to maintain the existing cycleways at least, simply from the safety aspect for their rate-paying citizens to enjoy.

Regards,

David MICHAEL,

Safety Beach.