OPINION: Birthday blues as family requested not to sing Happy Birthday in local cafe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

RECENTLY my daughter Janelle was celebrating her birthday with some friends at a local cafe.

They were seated outside and one of her friends had brought a cake along.

When the waitress arrived with the cake she requested that they didn’t sing happy birthday. Janelle obviously thought it may have to do with some Covid restrictions but when questioned the waitress said in fact it was a directive from management as the singing may offend other customers.

Just confirms that the world has gone mad.

Regards,

Trevor QUICK,

Bonville.