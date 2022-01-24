OPINION: Bonville Subdivision Will Take Public Land and Access

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I’D like to thank Emma Darbin for alerting the community to the ‘Large lot subdivision proposal for Bonville’ (p12, Coffs Coast News Of The Area, January 14 2022 Edition).

However, one aspect of the subdivision that Emma has not made people aware of, is that approximately two hectares of the land proposed in the subdivision is a kilometre long, 20m wide public Crown Land Road that links Bakker Drive Reserve to Crossmaglen Road.

In the southern section it does pass through the developer’s property but on the eastern side it does not.

The AS Engineering photo, shown in the article, does not depict the road but it envisages houses that would be built on it.

Council approved an 8-lot development in three stages on 11 April 2019, negotiating with the developer for a six metre fire trail along the existing Crown Land Road.

This incorporated a cycle/bridle trail maintaining the link from Bakker Drive Reserve to Crossmaglen Road.

This was a fair compromise and local residents supported this.

This new subdivision proposal totally excludes any public access from Bakker Drive Reserve to Crossmaglen Road and presumes all the public land will go towards developer lots and profits. The new proposed lots, roads and fire trails are designed to ensure no public access is possible.

The Council-managed Crown Land Road is a valuable community asset, allowing safe access for cyclists riding to Bonville school, Pine Creek Forest and Bongil Bongil National Park trails.

It must be maintained!

Regards,

Robyn THOMSON,

Bonville.