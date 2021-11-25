OPINION: Bring on the elections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I TOTALLY agree with George Partos (Can Councillors be held accountable?, p37, Coffs Coast News Of The Area, 19 November Edition) regarding councillors being accountable for their actions and definitely to disclose what the majority of the community wants, especially when it comes to large expenditures – we all know what I’m talking about!

Perhaps this monstrosity which is only a quarter way through its build could be put to better use, like an Entertainment Centre, even though there is not adequate parking in that area.

We have a Library and Art Gallery already and the Library is not exactly crowded at any one time.

I take my hat off to George Partos who has fought the good fight and especially of making the community aware of what’s going on.

Bring on the elections, out with the old and in with the new, and good luck to all us residents of Coffs Harbour.

Regards,

D WILSON.