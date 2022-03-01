OPINION: Car park bollard concerns in Raymond Terrace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Council upgraded William St, Raymond Terrace some five months ago.

The Federal Government gave country councils $1 million to upgrade the main streets in their shires.

Port Stephens council only did half the job, by only top dressing half of William St Raymond Terrace and leaving the road in front of the Police Station and the courthouse in Raymond Terrace untouched.

With Port Stephens Council’s famous patchwork road, maybe the Police and the court are unworthy of a good road. BUT this is not the real problem.

The bollards that were installed on the section of the upgrade in each car park have fallen apart after three months.

They are made out of hollow rubber, and are not long enough to extend the full width of motor vehicles wheels, this could cause serious damage to the underside of cars.

The bollards should be made of a solid reinforced material such as concrete that will last ten years or so.

Maybe Port Stephens Council needs a new engineer and West Ward councilors so that rate payers get the best for their money.

Raymond Terrace is the main business hub of Port Stephens with all the banks, Police Station, Courthouse, Council Chambers, solicitors, accountants, shopping, manufacturing and so on.

So if you have damage to your wheels or under your car, send the council the photos and bills.

Regards,

Peter COOPER,

Raymond Terrace.