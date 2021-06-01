OPINION: Children’s play area at Fingal needs work

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

WHEN passing Fingal Bay Beach children’s Play area I noticed how run down it was looking.

It needs some attention before summer arrives.

I have never been able to understand why the actual children’s play area is not covered by sun shade sails, like they are at Nelson Bay.

I have written to Council but never received an answer.

During the summer months this park is well used by children.

About eighteen months ago picnic seating was erected with corrugated sun shade over the picnic tables.

I thought then sun shade sails would be erected over the actual play area as the slippery dip gets so hot the little ones can not use it, but that was not the case.

Regards,

P. WARDELL,

Fingal Bay.