OPINION: Closure of Bulahdelah Nursing Home

DEAR News Of The Area,

ANGLICAN Church Aged Care.

What a wonderful, caring, compassionate organisation.

Purchased Bulahdelah Nursing Home from the local community in 2017 for the princely sum of $1.00.

Now they move away, dumping the residents and loyal staff without a thought for the community…except for the big dollars they will get when the prime real estate is sold.

A big windfall for the $1.00 they paid.

Local families will also be devastated at having to travel long distances to visit loved ones.

The sale to Anglicare should not have been permitted in the first place.

What a mercenary, unchristian lot they are.

The recent sale of the Anglican Church at Dyers Crossing (established and paid for by the local Community) is another example of the Church hierarchy abandoning its locals and expecting the parishioners to worship elsewhere.

Church management cares about the money and the bottom line, nothing else.

They are a disgrace.

What can we do to take back the Nursing Home and do it properly like before?

Regards,

Peter MCKENZIE,

Wang Wauk.