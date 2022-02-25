OPINION: Coffs Harbour Boat Ramp and Jetty Redevelopment Master Plan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE sea wall supposedly designed to improve and make our harbour boat ramp better and safer has created a real problem with sand build up already making boat access impossible at low tide.

The wall design and the modelling undertaken by the Manly Hydraulics Laboratory seems to have fallen well short of what was needed for this part of the $14m upgrade being overseen by Transport NSW Maritime.

Add to this there is the alarming disregard of the Coffs community’s views in the Jetty Area Foreshores Master Plan as noted in Bruce Weir’s letter (‘Abject Betrayal of the Coffs Harbour Community, p24, Coffs Coast News of The Area, 18 February 2022).

Both issues call for immediate remedial action led by our local member Gurmesh Singh.

His assurances that the community’s views would be first and foremost in the Jetty Foreshores redevelopment currently appear to be completely forgotten for the benefit of developers.

Regards,

Lionel GOODACRE,

Coffs Harbour.