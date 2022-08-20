OPINION: Coffs Harbour City Council kicking goals

IN moving around the central business district lately, two features of the city have come to my attention.

The first is the colourful roundabouts, which lift the heart with their winter displays.

The second is the absence of flooding when the rains have been at their heaviest and most constant, all because of flood mitigation works during the last few years.

Gone are the days when the shops in Harbour Drive were inundated regularly.

There is no doubt that we love to moan but the truth is we are well served by the elected members of the Coffs Harbour City Council.

Margaret ENGLAND,

Toormina.