OPINION: Coffs Harbour’s Pothole Plague

DEAR News Of The Area,

I BELIEVE Coffs Harbour would have more potholes than any other major town in Australia and they always appear after any major weather event.

In a recent rain event they had to shut Stadium drive, not for the first time and a friend who knows a tow truck driver said he was called twelve times due to major tyre and front end damage to cars that hit a large deep hole in Orlando Street.

The Council’s band-aid solution is to refill the holes with hot mix.

Maybe a law firm should start a class action against the Council for costs incurred by the poor motorists as this may be the only way they would actually resurface the roads properly.

I am sure most residents would rather the council spend money on fixing the roads rather than waste it on the council chambers.

P.S It has taken five years to resurface the start of Braford Drive and even then they actually created more potholes.

Regards,

Trevor QUICK,

Bonville,

