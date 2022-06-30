OPINION: Continuing destruction of valuable native habitat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

SO Forestry Corporation have been found breaking the rules and have copped a fine.

This is really disappointing.

The irony is that this publicly owned corporation was set up last century to be the protector of our native forests; the manager of a vast and essential public resource in order to ensure that both environmental values and timber supplies were sustainable into the future.

The deception has been that this is even possible.

Logging has too often been just another extractive industry.

The tragic consequence has been the destruction of valuable native habitat in NSW State Forests which has gone on for decades, either legal or otherwise, which has either been unseen or ignored.

Despite this, domestic timber supply is still inadequate and has to be subsidized financially from the public purse.

A further absurdity is that a public company gets fined by a public regulator.

How does that even work and where is the deterrent?

Regards,

Dave WOOD,

Boambee East.