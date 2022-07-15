OPINION: Council, please be the voice of the people!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

GURMESH Singh, you are wrong about the feasibility of constructing obscenely high rise apartments at the Jetty, which is supposed to have free open spaces, as agreed by the majority of Coffs Harbour residents. One has to wonder why you feel it necessary to step in here, when you could have done substantially more to stop the Civic Centre going ahead.

Where were you then despite heavy community negativity?

Keeping a very low profile.

We all need to know that you are on our side!

Having another public petition on the Jetty Redevelopment is a total waste of everybody’s time, as the results are never an honest indication of the outcome.

So, this time around ‘hooray’ for the Mayor and Councillors who vetoed this idea.

Unlike the Civic Centre, which blundered on ahead regardless of the majority of Coffs Harbour residents being against it.

We always hope that elected councils and Members for Parliament are the voice of the people.

A petition against this Jetty build catastrophe would not mean a thing unless we have a Council who can come to an honest and satisfactory conclusion for all, based of course on public majority – which just doesn’t seem to work going on the last Council and Mayor’s decisions.

Although we appear to have struck it lucky this time with a good executive decision made by the Mayor and Council regarding the Jetty issue.

Regards,

D. WILSON,