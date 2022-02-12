OPINION: Council relies on our feedback for change

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

REFERGING to D Michaels letter regarding the bike path dangers (‘Bike Path Concerns’, p25, Coffs Coast NOTA, February 4 Edition), David it has been my experience that ringing or emailing customer services and telling them exactly where on which bike path and what the dangers are has seen them attending to it.

I have even taken that area section leader on some bike rides pointing out the dangers needing fixing.

All of those hazards have now been fixed.

One in particular did require my reminding them of its presence multiple times.

Council relies on us to tell them of work that requires doing and that’s how I see my emailing them.

Not as a complaint but as information.

Maybe that would work for you?

And from the same day’s paper – Bev Rowling (‘Everyone deserves a place to live in safety’, p24, Coffs Coast NOTA, February 4 Edition) – I asked that some of the $81,000,000 going towards the Council building be put towards a permanent shade sail over Park Avenue to provide bus commuters with protection from the sun and its extreme UVF in the mornings on Beachside side from 9-11am and on the Woolworths side from 1-4pm.

The sail would also keep the seats from getting wet every time it rains.

I have been told it would be considered.

I hope for the sake of the homeless your suggestion will be considered also.

Some of that $81,000,000 should go towards some affordable housing.

If Mission Australia can do it surely Council can.

Regards,

Judy QUICKENDEN.