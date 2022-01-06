OPINION: Covid test coffee kindness

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

WHILE waiting to be tested for COVID-19 last Friday, a lovely young lass behind me, socially distancing, who had recently returned from Germany chatted to me.

She made me aware she was completing her PhD at University.

We had been standing around for two hours with no end in sight, so she asked me if I would like a coffee as she was buying herself one, and would I kindly keep her place in the queue.

Of course I said yes.

This letter is to thank that young lass publicly, whose name unfortunately I do not know, as this was a beautiful thing to do.

Thank you so very much from a stranger who is eternally grateful for your thoughtfulness.

Regards,

Jennifer LOCK,

Woolgoolga.