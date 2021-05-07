OPINION: Cyclists endangering walkers on Ocean Parade footpath

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

IT is of great concern the number of pushbike riders using the footpath in Ocean Parade.

Adult cyclists need to be reminded that unless it’s a shared path, the law is that an adult rider must use the road unless supervising a bicycle rider under 16, and then they can use the footpath.

Last week an adult cyclist was riding on the footpath past Park Beach Bowls Club and while avoiding two walkers, knocked over one of our members.

An ambulance was called and thankfully our member did not suffer any serious injury.

This is an example of why I believe that cyclists should have a number plate for identification purposes, and be insured.

On this occasion the cyclist did stop however it could’ve been a situation where the rider did not stop and if our member had experienced serious injury she would’ve been in a position of having to pay for any medical expenses.

Trish WELSH,

Coffs Harbour.